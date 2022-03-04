Come dinner, fish fillets and mac and cheese could be on your plate.

For anyone participating in Lent, Fridays means meat is off the menu except for fish.

The Knights of Columbus at Saint Luke Catholic Church is hosting a dinner March 4, 11, 18 and 25.

The drive-thru dinners will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. and will be $12 a piece (cash or check). The dinner will include baked fish, pierogis, macaroni and cheese, french fries, green beans, coleslaw and a roll with butter.

Drive-thru fish dinners will also be available by the Edinboro Knights of Columbus at the Our Lady of the Lake Social Center in Edinboro, at $12 a meal.

Meals will include choice of baked or fried fish with baked potato, macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert.

Dinner will be served from 4:30 until 7 p.m. Call in orders will be accepted from 2 until 5 p.m.

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church on French Road will also serve meals from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at $12 per dinner.

The meal will include fish and chips, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese; limited seating will be available.

A 30 year tradition comes to an end at all Saints Parish in Waterford. They will not be serving their annual fish dinner due to the cost and availability of the fish.

This full list can be found on our website at yourerie.com/news/local-lenten-dinner-offerings-for-2022