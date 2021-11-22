Watch: Flagship City Food Hall now open

The wait is finally over for the community to enjoy the Flagship City Food Hall on North Park Row.

The food hall opened at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22nd and features eight vendors with different types of food for everyone. It’s part of the $100 million revitalization of downtown Erie.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) converted this building from the former Park Place and Sherlock’s building to this brand new food hall hosting a variety of different vendors.

The director of food and beverage operations for the EDDC says the food hall has something for everyone.

“It’s something for everyone. It’s kind of representative of Erie’s diverse community. It’s a lot of things that you wouldn’t ordinarily see just in your random commercial food district. So we tried to get some different stuff, some really exciting stuff,” said Mark Inscho, Director of Food & Beverage Operations, Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

The Flagship City Food Hall is open the following hours:

Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. 10 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

