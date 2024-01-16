Lake Effect snow off the lake will slide into the lake shore area early to mid morning. There is some uncertainty as to snow amounts and just how far the bands go. In general, not expecting the heaviest bands to get much farther than areas from Waterford to Edinboro. At least 3″ expected, but up to 6-7″ possible in heavier bands. Wind gusts to 35 mph will cause blowing and drifting. Snowfall from Edinboro to Meadville no more than 2″, with an inch for Warren. Be careful driving in the steadier bands today as there will be slippery roads and blowing snow.