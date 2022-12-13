Approaching warm front will collide with entrenched cold air late Wednesday night into the morning hours Thursday. This is a good setup for potential freezing mix and ice for morning commuters and travelers. It’s too early to get specific on who gets hit and/or how much ice will develop. We will continue to monitor the situation and update as needed. The latest weather forecasts can always be found at www.yourerie.com/weather.
