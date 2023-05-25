High pressure will settle into the area today, keeping things dry and chilly. As the winds taper off tonight, some areas of frost expected in the eastern mountains. A frost advisory is in effect there. Frost is also possible in Erie and Crawford counties, though more scattered. Winds will come off the lake most of the night for Erie, though there may be a few hours before sunrise where it comes off the land. This may allow temperatures to dip below 40 in areas south of route 20. While not frosty, it may be a good idea to bring in any plants sensitive to the cold. Temperatures will moderate Friday into the weekend.