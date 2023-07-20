Air mass will become humid later today. Approaching trough will set off some late PM showers/storms. Some of these may be on the strong side. Better chances of severe this evening as a stronger trough passes through. Best chances between 7-11pm tonight. Strong downburst winds possible in some areas, with torrential downpours. Keep tuned to www.yourerie.com and the YE2go app for the latest updates and warnings.
