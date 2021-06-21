Severe thunderstorm warning, flood advisory issued for Crawford County

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Crawford County until 2:15 p.m.

Heavy rain, lightning, thunder and some hail are expected to be produced by this storm. Gusty winds up to 60 MPH possible with this storm.

Storms are moving through Erie County, but there are no warnings yet.

A flood Advisory has been issued for Ashtabula County.

Storms will be out of the entire area by 4-5 p.m., with places like Erie and points west into northern Ashtabula County done in the next 30 minutes.

A flood advisory has been issued for Crawford County until 6:45 p.m. Severe T-Storm Warning for Crawford is in place until 2:15 p.m.

Some hail has been reported in Andover, OH as seen below.

The entire area is under a Severe T-Storm Watch.

There are currently no warnings for Erie or Warren, and actually the strong storms have not moved out of the City of Erie and places to the west, down the west county lakeshore into Northern Ashtabula County.