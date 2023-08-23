Warm front combined with an approaching low pressure system will provide enough instability and moisture to set off some strong storms in NW PA from late evening to 2-3am Thursday morning. There is a slight risk of severe weather, with strong gusty winds and hail. A few funnel clouds are possible. On top of that, there is a good risk for flooding as some spots could receive 3+” of rainfall into daybreak Thursday. We will continue to monitor the situation and update as needed as more information becomes available.
