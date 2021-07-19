Watch: Gannon holding cybersecurity camp for high school students

Gannon University is hosting a cybersecurity summer camp for students who may be interested in a future in the growing field.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the Gannon University campus with more.

Fontaine was at Gannon’s I-HACK building in downtown Erie where high school students will be getting a hands on look at a career in cyber security.

Cyber security is a growing priority for businesses, organizations and governments around the world.

Starting today, students in grades 9 -12 will be attending the five-day camp program, aimed at getting more young people interested in one of the fastest growing technological fields.

The program allows the students to interact with peers, and professors from Gannon are on hand to answer any questions students may have.

There will also be labs and activities for students to get a “hands on” experience.

The camp is held in partnership with CyberPatriot — a national youth cyber education program, founded by the Air Force Association, “aimed at inspiring students toward careers in cyber security or other STEM disciplines critical to our nation’s future.”

The camp begins Monday, July 19, and ends Friday, July 23.

Have any questions? Call (814)-871-7443 or email matovu001@gannon.edu for more about the cybersecurity camp.

