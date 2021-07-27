Watch: Inside look at former Wayne School building as construction nears an end

Updates to Erie’s former Wayne School that is now the home to the Erie Center for Arts and Technology (ECAT) are almost complete.

The $12 million project will house four organizations — ECAT, Primary Health Network, Erie County United Way, and UPMC Jameson School of Nursing.

All four organizations in the Wayne building will function as a community-based services for those in need.

The 80,000 square feet facility has four floors.

The ground floor will be for community space, while the other partners will be located on the first, second, and third floors.

The executive director of the Erie Center for Arts and Technology says she’s excited to see the completion and bring in other organizations since the mission is to overall change lives.

“To take people that maybe haven’t had a shot or haven’t had exposure to things, and give them an opportunity to do that… all at no cost. We’re thrilled to bring the model to Erie; it’s been a long time coming,” said Daria Devlin, executive director, Erie Center for Arts & Technology.

There will be a ribbon cutting September 16th.

