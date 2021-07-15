Watch: Inside look at new apartments coming to 5th & State

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) is inching its way closer to opening brand new apartments in downtown Erie.

Fontaine Glenn was live in one of the finished apartments this morning, joined by experience director for the EDDC, Ryan Hoover.

Fontaine was in the first completed studio apartment in the new building, which is one of the 14 new apartments on State Street that will be someone’s new home by October.

This is just one of 12 projects going on in downtown Erie over the course of two years.

The apartments will be move in ready by October 1st. By the end of this year, 42 total apartments will be completed, with more coming the next couple years.

