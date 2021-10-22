Watch: Inside look at repairs to U.S. Brig Niagara

The U.S. Brig Niagara is undergoing repairs in Cleveland, and the Captain and Ship Carpenter will be live Fridays to give an update from the shipyard.

The Niagara left Erie Oct. 13th for the Cleveland Shipyard to undergo repairs to the stern and anywhere else needed. The ship arrived in Cleveland Oct. 14th after a 12-hour journey.

The Brig is scheduled to be back in Erie next month. Sailing tours will resume in 2022.

Niagara Captain Chris Cusson and Ship Carpenter Adam Stanisz will give live updates on the ship’s progress from Niagara Shipyard every Friday at 12:30 p.m.

