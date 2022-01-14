Watch: Inside look at Warner Theatre as grand reopening approaches

A nearly two-year long construction project comes to a close as the Warner Theatre reopens its doors next Sunday, January 23rd.

The Operations Manager at the Theatre gave JET 24 Action News an inside look of the theatre including the new loading docks and stage area.

Warner Theatre representatives say they are putting the final touches on the stage to be ready for the Erie Philharmonic to perform later this month.

Operations Manager Barry Copple says, after nearly two years of hard work, the community will be able to see the inside of the theatre, which retains its 1930s look in many ways. There is advanced lighting and technical stage systems more equipped for modern day shows and concerts.

“Everything is brand new here, it’s all high tech and computerized, I’m still learning all of this stuff. Putting all of those final touches on things to get us to the point where we can open and enjoy the building.” said Barry Copple, Operations Manager.