Watch: JTM Foods celebrates National Pie Day

Erie is home to the largest manufacturer of snack pies in the world. And with today being National Pie Day, it’s the perfect time to check out JTM Foods.

Fontaine Glenn was live Friday morning with more.

For National Pie Day, like many past years, we are taking some time to recognize JTM Foods right here in Erie.

The local company is the largest manufacturer of snack pies in the world, making over 400 million every year.

From start to finish, making the snack pies takes about two hours.

Their success is possible with the help of over 250 employees that allows JTM Foods to operate 24/7.

The snack pies can be found locally at GetGo, Country Fair, Tops, Giant Eagle and Sheetz… to name a few. You can also find them at locations across the country.