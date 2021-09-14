WATCH LIVE: Department of Health Discussing Pa’s Post-Vaccination COVID-19 Data Report

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to where they were over the winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s case for sweeping new vaccination requirements. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

On Tuesday, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam will release a report on Pennsylvania’s post-vaccination COVID-19 case data, commonly known as “breakthrough cases”. She will be joined by Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, to discuss what hospitals are currently experiencing as the daily count of cases is exceeding 4,000 statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines post-vaccination cases as individuals who are fully-vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 more than 14 days after they completed their full one-dose or two-dose vaccination series. They are also referred to as vaccine breakthrough cases.

