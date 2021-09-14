WATCH LIVE: Department of Health Discussing Pa’s Post-Vaccination COVID-19 Data Report

On Tuesday, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam will release a report on Pennsylvania’s post-vaccination COVID-19 case data, commonly known as “breakthrough cases”. She will be joined by Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, to discuss what hospitals are currently experiencing as the daily count of cases is exceeding 4,000 statewide.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines post-vaccination cases as individuals who are fully-vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 more than 14 days after they completed their full one-dose or two-dose vaccination series. They are also referred to as vaccine breakthrough cases.
