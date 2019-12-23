WATCH LIVE: Erie City Hall accepting donations to help Erie Coke employees

People now have a way to donate to the employees affected by the closure of the Erie Coke Plant.

Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from outside of Erie City Hall where these donations will be collected.

Following the sudden closure of Erie Coke, many are wondering how they can help out the estimated 149 employees.

Well, the City of Erie is hosting a drive for you to be able to help out before the holidays.

Following the closure of the Erie Coke Plant on Thursday, December 19th, six days before Christmas, nearly 150 workers showed up to the sight to be turned away at the gate.

The morning of the closing was the first time employees were told the plant would be closing. Frustration was high with the holidays right around the corner.

The City of Erie is now stepping in to help during the holidays. They are encouraging residents to give back to assist those affected by the closure of Erie Coke.

Erie City Hall will be accepting donations today, December 23, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and tomorrow, December 24, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

You can leave the donations at the greeter’s desk and City Hall employees will ensure workers receive them.

If you would like to leave a check, they should be made payable to USW Local 3199.

Along with the drive, the city has posted job openings on their Facebook page.