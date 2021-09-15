Erie County reports 111 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths; death toll now over 500

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 111 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 14.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 23,864, with 503 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

According to Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, the county is 10 cases away from surpassing the case total from 2020 (11,927 COVID-19 cases so far in 2021 compared to 11,937 cases in 2020). She added the last 15 deaths recorded included:

One person at least 80 years old

Six people whose ages ranged from 70-79 years old

Four people whose ages ranged from 60-69 years old

Three people whose ages ranged from 50-59 years old

One person whose age ranged from 40-49 years old

Get Tested

Here are places where people can get tested for COVID-19:

Tuesdays at BTW Center & UPMC

Wednesdays at Quality of Life Learning Center & LECOM

Thursdays at MLK Center & Allegheny Health Network/Highmark

Wear A Mask

According to the CDC, Erie County is currently listed as having a high rate of transmission with a 10.38 percent positivity rate.

The CDC recommends everyone in counties with substantial to high transmission rates wear masks indoors.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose has been proven to reduce the spread of infectious respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Studies on the effects of wearing masks have proved that there is no change in oxygen or carbon dioxide levels when people wear cloth and surgical masks while resting and exercising.

Get Vaccinated

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics (no insurance needed, walk-ups welcome):

Thursday, Sept. 16, 5 to 7 p.m. at Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie

Friday, Sept. 17, 5 to 7 p.m. at Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off and Music Festival (Erie Ribfest), Perry Square Park, State St., Erie

Saturday, Sept. 18, 1 to 3 p.m. at Albion Area Fair, Albion Boro Park, Albion

Monday, Sept. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mercyhurst University North East Campus, 16 W. Division St., North East

Thursday, Sept. 23, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart West Ridge Rd., 5350 W. Ridge Rd., Erie

Monday, Sept. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Northwestern Food Pantry, 1 Robb and Powell Ave., Albion

Thursday Sept. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart Corry, 961 E. Columbus Ave., Corry

