WATCH LIVE: Gov. Wolf announces plan for the future of Pa. state parks

GARDNERS — On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf visited Pine Grove Furnace State Park to highlight the importance of outdoor spaces to our well-being during the pandemic and announce a plan for the future of Pennsylvania’s state parks.

“Pennsylvanians can be proud that our state park system is among the best in the nation, and our Constitution guarantees our right to a clean environment, now and in the future,” Gov. Wolf said. “The opportunity to enjoy the beauty and recreational opportunities in state parks and forests was critical to our mental and physical health during the pandemic. As we get back on track, we need to ensure generations to come will have the same opportunities, and that all Pennsylvanians feel connected to their state parks.”

Penn’s Parks for All – A Plan for Pennsylvania’s State Parks of Tomorrow was developed with the help of extensive public input, built on a series of surveys conducted by Penn State in 2017 and 2018 to assess the attitudes and opinions of Pennsylvania state park visitors and the public about key issues affecting the future of the state parks.

The governor hopes this blueprint will help guide Pennsylvania’s state park professionals in caring for the 121 Pennsylvania state parks for the next 25 years.

There are 87 strategies that DCNR will begin to act on, such as:

Promote state parks as safe and welcoming;

Evaluate and update visitor information and programs to include untold stories and improve inaccuracies of cultural stories;

Improve transportation options to state parks to broaden access;

Improve accessibility to all water-based recreation; and

Ensure state parks are adequately funded including reducing costs and improving efficiencies, demolishing buildings that are costly and have no historical significance, modernizing maintenance plans, minimizing duplication of outdoor recreational services, and increasing annual state appropriations for general operations so that fees collected in state parks can be used for maintenance.

Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks total almost 300,000 acres. Combined with DCNR’s state forest system, they are one of the largest expanses of public lands in the eastern United States.

