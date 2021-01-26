Watch Live: Gov. Wolf, Sec. of Health give COVID-19 update

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden plans to take executive actions on Tuesday to scale back the use of private prisons and to promote equitable housing policy, the White House confirmed.

Joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden will deliver remarks outlining his racial equity agenda, and sign four executive actions Tuesday. It's part of a broader push by the new administration to roll back policies by former President Donald Trump, promote criminal justice reform and address racial inequity across the United States.