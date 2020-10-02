Watch Live: Gov. Wolf to announce health care reform plan

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health have announced that there are 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Erie County as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 1st.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 1,603 with 52 deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 1,463 recovered cases, 88 active cases and 28,116 negatives reported.