Watch: Maintenance continues on U.S. Brig Niagara

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Maintenance continues on the U.S. Brig Niagara at the Great Lakes Shipyard in Cleveland.

Every Friday, the ship’s Captain and Carpenter will update the public on the progress of the maintenance being done to the ship.

In this week’s live stream, they talk about repairs to the ship’s transom back aft, frame, and more. This week, they are transitioning from the demolition phase to preparing to put planks on the ship.

The Niagara left Erie Oct. 13th for the Cleveland Shipyard to undergo repairs. The ship arrived in Cleveland Oct. 14th after a 12-hour journey.

The Brig is scheduled to head back to Erie around Thanksgiving. Sailing tours will resume in 2022.

Watch as Niagara Captain Chris Cusson and Ship Carpenter Adam Stanisz give live updates on the ship’s progress from the Niagara Shipyard every Friday at 12:30 p.m.

