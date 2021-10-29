Watch: Maintenance continues on U.S. Brig Niagara

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Maintenance continues on the U.S. Brig Niagara at the Great Lakes Shipyard in Cleveland.

Every Friday, the ship’s Captain and Carpenter will update the public on the progress of the maintenance being done to the ship.

In this week’s update, you can see some planking that has been removed on the ship. You can now see some of the original framing from 1813 between some of the new framing.

They are also doing work on the stem of the ship. Watch the crew pull out fasteners so they can add new planks. Next week, they will be putting in new planking.

The Niagara left Erie Oct. 13th for the Cleveland Shipyard to undergo repairs to the stern and anywhere else needed. The ship arrived in Cleveland Oct. 14th after a 12-hour journey.

The Brig is scheduled to be back in Erie sometime in November. Sailing tours will resume in 2022.

Also, the Lettie G. Howard will be sailing for the final time this season Friday-Sunday until Oct. 31.

Niagara Captain Chris Cusson and Ship Carpenter Adam Stanisz will give live updates on the ship’s progress from the Niagara Shipyard every Friday at 12:30 p.m.

