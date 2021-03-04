Watch: Mayor’s weekly news conference

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Senate is expected to convene Thursday to debate President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, while the House canceled its session following warnings of a potential plot to breach the Capitol.

The House had been scheduled to debate and vote on a police reform bill Thursday, but House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced all of the chamber's votes would be canceled for the remainder of the week. A Democratic aide said plans changed due in part to the warning from the U.S. Capitol Police Department, which obtained intelligence that "an identified militia group" could present a security threat on Thursday.