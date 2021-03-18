Watch: Mayor’s weekly news conference

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new death as of 11:59 p.m. on March 17.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 18,238, with 448 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are 64,066 negatives reported.

The next news conference on COVID-19 in Erie County will take place Wednesday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Watch live on Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com or on the YourErie 2GO App.