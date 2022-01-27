Watch: First-ever Winter Carnival coming to downtown Erie this February

The first-ever Erie Winter Carnival is coming to Perry Square this February.

In an effort to bring more winter activities to the downtown area, the Erie Downtown Partnership announced Thursday morning at the Mayor’s Weekly News Conference the first-ever Erie Winter Carnival will kick off Feb. 24 in downtown Erie.

The three-day ice sculpting & music festival will take place in Perry Square Feb. 24-26, 2022. The Erie Downtown Partnership says the park will be filled with ice sculptures and music all weekend long.

Just across the street, the Flagship City Food Hall will offer specials during the event.