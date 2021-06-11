WATCH LIVE: Pa. Labor and Industry discusses changes to unemployment compensation

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) has replaced its decades-old mainframe with a new, faster, and easier-to-use Unemployment Compensation (UC) system on Tuesday, June 8.

“Today, Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation system took a giant leap forward not just in terms of technology, but in the quality of service we are able to provide,” Active Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “L&I staff have been working hard to make the transition to this new system seamless for users. As we see users logging on and successfully filing their claims in this faster and easier-to-use system, we are thrilled to see our vision of a modern, intuitive unemployment has finally come to fruition.”

As of Tuesday morning, L&I tweeted about a Commonwealth-wide phone outage impacting many phone lines and the ability to made and received calls.

The online UC system is back up and running and phone services have been restored. Claimants can now use the customer service lines for bot unemployment compensation and pandemic unemployment assistance.

All phone services have been restored — claimants can now use the customer service lines.

✅ Unemployment Compensation

✅ Pandemic Unemployment Assistance



Thank you for your patience as we worked to correct the issue. pic.twitter.com/omqIuYKriw — PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) June 8, 2021

All eligible UC and PEUC claimants will be able to file for available weeks and filing will change from biweekly to weekly.

In addition, most claimants will not see a delay in their benefits because the offline period will fall from Thursday to Monday.

L&I Office of Unemployment Compensation

As changes begin to roll out, the department encourages claimants to familiarize themselves with the new system through a series of 25 workshops and other easy-to-use tools and helpful resources online by clicking here.

Online By Phone – You should file every week instead of every other week

– You will then get paid every week instead of every other week

– You no longer have to file by Friday each week – Starting June 10, you can file weekly claims by phone. You will need to provide your SSN and PIN that you currently use to log into the UC system.

– Pennsylvania Teleclaims (PAT) Toll-free: 888-255-4728 or PAT Español: 877-888-8104

The previous 40-year-old system was reportedly riddled with issues getting unemployment benefits to Pennsylvanians during the pandemic.

“The pandemic stressed an already-antiquated IT platform and we look forward to improving the process so that out-of-work Pennsylvanians can focus their time and attention on finding a new job,” Berrier said.