WATCH LIVE: Police investigating body found on shore near East Pier at Presque Isle State Park

Police were called to the East Pier in Presque Isle State Park Saturday morning for reports of a body found.

It’s a developing story this morning.

Samiar Nefzi reports LIVE from Presque Isle State Park for the latest on this story.

Not much is known at this time about the woman who was found along Presque Isle’s shore Saturday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a duck hunter discovered the body near the East Pier in Presque Isle State Park around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook says the body that was discovered is a white female in her 60’s.

State police are still investigating. The coroner says they are attempting to identify the woman before deciding whether to do an autopsy. He did indicate that there are no signs of foul play.

The corner says he plans to have an update on this case sometime today. We will continue to bring you the latest information on this story as it develops.