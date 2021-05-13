Live Replay- 2021 Erie Democratic Mayoral Candidate Forum

We are days away from the May primary election.
The two major political parties are set to decide who will represent them in the November general election.
In the City of Erie, all eyes are on the race for Mayor.
All three democratic candidates joined JET 24 Action News in studio for a political forum.
The candidates are:
- Tom Spagel– Businessman and member of the Erie School Board
- Joe Schember– Seeking second term as City of Erie Mayor
- Sydney Zimmermann– Canvasser for local social justice group Erie County United.