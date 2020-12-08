Watch Live: Wolf Administration to discuss COVID-19 testing, case investigations and contact tracing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — General John "Jay" Raymond is the first-ever Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force, the first new branch of the military since the Air Force was formed in 1947.

He sat down with NewsNation for an extensive interview, his first major television appearance, to discuss what the Space Force does, common misperceptions in pop-culture about the newest branch of the Armed Service, and about the politics surrounding its creation.