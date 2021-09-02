Watch: Local business getting second chance thanks to CARES Act money

City of Erie officials approved CARES Act money to help local businesses struggling from COVID-19.

Fontaine Glenn was live from City Hall with more on who will be helping these local businesses.

The city is using $105,000 from its CARES Act fund to help struggling businesses. The city is partnering with Paramount Pursuits to support local entrepreneurs and help them get back on their feet.

The money will allow Paramount Pursuits to go to the businesses and try to fix any challenges, free of charge.

Fontaine spoke with a local business owner who never got the wheels up and running for his business.

O.J. Jones started “T.O.T.S. Snowball Stand” a week before the pandemic shut down and now he says Paramount Pursuits is giving him a chance to learn how to grow his business… even during the pandemic.

“Paramount Pursuits will give me that extra speed, it will speed things up a lot faster for me. Without their help, I would probably be trying to work on my business for the next year or two. It’s a blessing, that’s what it is, a blessing in disguise,” said O.J. Jones, owner, T.O.T.S. Snowball Stand.

Jones tells us it was easy to apply. He did so on Sunday and it only took about 30 minutes.

Applications are being accepted right now. Click here for more information on Paramount Pursuits.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists