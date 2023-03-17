As the people of Erie celebrated the St. Patrick’s Day, Brian Wilk was live outside Tap House on State Street where the fun actually started hours ago.

It was a sea of green outside of Tap House, where crews have spent the last week getting ready for the big and profitable day.

Bar owner John Melody said they shut down East 4th Street as they set up for a tent party.

Melody said he was hoping for great weather on Saint Patrick’s Day, but some Scottish weather may have put a damper of that.

He added, there is a lot of planning that goes into Saint Patrick’s Day.

The inside of the bar was packed while people outside enjoyed some live Irish tunes under the tents set up for them.

Even when bands weren’t performing, festivities continued as Tap House had set up an additional bar space for patrons under the tents.

One member of the band that was performing, Mark and Dan, took some time to share what it means to share in the Irish heritage the holiday brings and what it means to him.

“It’s certainly a fun time, it’s sad that the weather kind of didn’t cooperate a little but it’s good just to share with people. With people having fun, people dancing with us, people singing, it’s just a good time,” said Dan Basilio, a member of Mark and Dan.