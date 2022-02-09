Watch: Local school districts working to combat teacher shortage

Less and less people are entering the education field nationwide… a problem that began long before the pandemic hit.

Locally, Erie County Schools are experiencing the same thing.

Two local school districts both explain how the teacher and substitute teacher shortage affects everyone in Erie County, and across the state.

Ten years ago, over 21,000 teaching certificates were awarded to college students in Pennsylvania. Now, that number is less than 7,000.

Here in Erie County, the Iroquois School District and the General McLane School District are using incentives such as raising pay to bring in more applicants as they face shortages.

Iroquois is raising its pay for substitutes to $150 a day. General McLane raised its pay $105 a day, plus free lunch on Fridays for substitute teachers.

With the lack of substitute and full time teachers, current teachers have been feeling the strain of low numbers in the schools.

General McLane says they are taking advantage of Edinboro University’s Education Program to help fill that void by moving their student teachers into the substitute position.

Governor Tom Wolf will be visiting Pfeiffer-Burleigh Elementary School in Erie Wednesday morning to outline his vision for a generational investment in public education. The governor will be joined by local school leaders, education stakeholders and legislators one day after unveiling his budget proposal.

