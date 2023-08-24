Mayor Joe Schember will focus on the MY Work program, which placed two vision-impaired students in summer job programs at City Hall. The program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation.

Expected to join the Mayor on Thursday are those involved with the City’s My Work program, including:

• Chris Cowan, bureau manager for the Pennsylvania Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services, which is part of the Department of Labor and Industry

• Jason Nowacinski, employment specialist with Opportunities Unlimited, an Erie-based nonprofit that finds jobs for people with disabilities

• Mas Sala, City of Erie Citizen Response Liaison

• Andria Cilladi, City of Erie Purchasing Manager

• Alex Moffett, MY Work program participant