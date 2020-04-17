1  of  3
WATCH NOW:”The Wonders” reunite for benefit to help musicians during pandemic

Local News
The movie “That Thing You Do” is the 1996 movie set in the 1960s about a band from Erie.

Erie’s favorite fictional band is getting back together. “The Wonders” , the band at the center of that movie storyline will reunite tonight for a community watch party of “That Thing You Do.”

The event is aimed at raising funds for “The Music-Cares COVID-19 relief fund” which will aid musicians and touring professionals who are out of work because of the coronavirus.

You can watch the live stream by clicking here.

