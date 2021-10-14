Watch: Officials assess lake’s impact on peninsula during annual Fall Beach Walk

The annual Fall Beach Walk at Presque Isle State Park took place once again to assess the lake’s impact on the peninsula.

This will be the second Beach Walk of the year where state organizations come together to walk Presque Isle and see how the peninsula is holding up against mother nature.

Each year, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the United States Army Corps of Engineers, and more tour the peninsula twice a year. Once in the spring and again in the fall.

This morning at 8:30 a.m. state organizations began the Fall Beach Walk at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center and walked the 3,200-acre sandy peninsula.

The information gathered during the walk will be used by the Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate the need for sand replenishment.

The goal of the Beach Walk is to locate significant erosion along the shoreline. This walk allows engineers and park staff to plan for the 2022 year.

The departments will look at exactly is happening at each beach and how mother nature is damaging the peninsula.

