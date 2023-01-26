(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Eagles and snow geese and bears, oh my! You can now watch all of them this winter, anywhere you go, through the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s round-the-clock live streams.

The Game Commission provides multiple live-streaming options for Pennsylvanians to view wildlife in the commonwealth, with the newest addition of a 24-7 look into a black bear den in Pike County.

“While all of our wildlife live streams are popular with viewers, there’s nothing like watching and listening to bear cubs as they begin to explore their surroundings and, ultimately, emerge from the den with their mothers to see their new world in Penn’s Woods,” said Information and Education Director Steve Smith.

Other live streams available feature a bird’s-eye view into a long-established nest in a giant sycamore overlooking scenic farmland and the migratory action of Snow Geese at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

The live streams available are:

“We’re glad to bring back this live stream for 2023 and offer it alongside our annual wintertime wildlife cams, all of which entertain and educate viewers and give them a whole new appreciation for wildlife,” Smith added.

For more information on the live streams, these species and more, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.