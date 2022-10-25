Watch parties took place in Erie at both party headquarters for voters to hear where candidates stood on the issues. Both a Republican and Democrat shared their thoughts on Tuesday’s debate.

“I thought tonight’s debate kind of went as expected. Looked like Fetterman did struggle a little bit, but that’s obviously due to his health conditions with the stroke. Oz looked like he was more in command of the issues and understood what was going on,” said Patrick Fuller, watch party attendee.

“I think that John showing up and showing that regardless of the struggles he is going through. He’s willing to put in the fight and that he’s willing to actually show up for people in this way is going to help him. Oz is doing better than I expected him to, but I think that fighter mentality really rings true with Pennsylvanians,” said Chelsea Oliver, watch party attendee.