Watch: Pat Barber, JET 24/FOX 66 Reporter Fontaine Glenn try obstacle ahead of Barber Beast on the Bay

It’s an event that has become a tradition many look forward to every year.

The Barber Beast on the Bay kicks off Saturday morning.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Presque Isle to tell us why this event is so important. Joining Fontaine was Vice President of Treasury Management at the Barber National Institute — Pat Barber.

The big event will take place Saturday, Sept. 11th with the first “wave” beginning at 8:30 a.m.:

Elite Wave for the intense 10 Mile Obstacle Course competitors who want to win! 8:30 a.m. ONLY

for the intense 10 Mile Obstacle Course competitors who want to win! 8:30 a.m. ONLY Timed Waves for 10 Mile Obstacle Course participants who want to know their time to beat next year! 8:45 a.m.. 9:00 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. waves ONLY

for 10 Mile Obstacle Course participants who want to know their time to beat next year! 8:45 a.m.. 9:00 a.m. or 9:15 a.m. waves ONLY Non-Timed Waves for 10 Mile Obstacle Course participants who want to have fun! 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

for 10 Mile Obstacle Course participants who want to have fun! 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Join a Team to conquer this tough course together for any of the waves!

After going virtual last year because of the pandemic, organizers are very excited to see the race taking place this year.

Spectators can watch from any point on the beach, but Pat says some good spots are Beach 6, Beach 11 and the beach next to the Stull Center.

Pat and Fontaine are both participating in Saturday’s Beast on the Bay. In the final half hour, watch Pat Barber and Reporter Fontaine Glenn get some practice by doing an obstacle.

For more information on the upcoming 10-mile obstacle course race at Presque Isle State Park, visit barberbeast.org.

