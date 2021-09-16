Watch: Port Farms Fall Harvest Festival begins this weekend

Port Farms is hosting its Fall Harvest Festival starting this weekend… just in time for the start of the fall season.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Port Farms with more.

We’re less than a week away from fall, and that means corn mazes, picking pumpkins and of course pumpkin spice!

Port Farms is gearing up for another Fall Harvest Festival with many activities for the whole family.

Starting this Saturday through the end of October — the Port Farms Fall Harvest Festival will be open to the public.

The corn maze, corn box, and Bessie the cow will be returning this year, plus an addition of the ropes course and mural trail.

The farm has been around since 1897, but has been celebrating fall with family activities for almost 20 years.

The owner of Port Farms joins Fontaine again next half hour to talk more about what’s new during this year’s Fall Harvest Festival.

The Fall Harvest Festival begins this Saturday, Sept. 18 starting at 10 a.m. and will go through Oct. 31.

For more information and to see what the corn maze is going to look like, visit portfarms.com/fall-fun/fall-harvest-festival/

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists