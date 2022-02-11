Watch: Presque Isle warns visitors to stay off ice dunes

Presque Isle State Park officials are reminding the public of important safety tips for those visiting the park this winter.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Presque Isle with more.

While they may be a neat site to see, ice dunes forming on the beaches at Presque Isle are very dangerous, and officials are reminding everyone to stay off of them.

Ice dunes form when several days are 20 degrees or colder. As waves hit the shore, initially they form little ridges of ice. Over time, those ridges continue to grow.

They can grow to be massive mountains of ice with caverns in them where water can run through.

The most dangerous part of ice dunes is the unstable parts that people can fall through — up to 20 feet at times — into the lake below because the dunes don’t form a solid sheet of ice.

With the warmer temperatures earlier this week, the dunes are even more dangerous as the thin layers of ice are now even thinner.

“You got this peak and it’s hollow in the middle. So if you climb up on top of them, it can be thin and down you go. You could drop as much as 20 feet down into Lake Erie then. Inside there, that’s going to be just glazed real smooth with ice,” said Ray Bierbower, environmental education specialist.

Although there are safety concerns for visitors, ice dunes have a positive impact on the environment.

Ice dunes provide a cold habitat for snowy owls, while preserving the beaches and keeping the sand from going anywhere.

“For us it is a major, along the entire shoreline, it’s a positive thing, because it’s going to prevent erosion. It’s basically like a giant seawall that forms at no expense to us. It protects that shoreline and prevents the sand moving along,” said Bierbower.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Bierbower says you can see most of the ice dunes from Beach 1 to Beach 6, but to make sure to please stay off of them.