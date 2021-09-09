Watch: PSP releases Labor Day crash & enforcement data

Labor Day weekend always serves as a high traffic weekend mixed with alcohol… This year was no different.

The Pennsylvania State Police released their holiday crash and enforcement data on Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Troopers arrested 587 motorists for driving under the influence and issued 9,968 speeding citations across the state from September 3-6.

Also, 737 people were cited for not wearing seat belts and troopers issued 120 citations to drivers who failed to secure children in safety seats.

In comparison to 2020, this year’s numbers are similar, but there were less crashes in 2021 with 674. In 2020 there were no alcohol related fatal crashes, but in 2021 there was one.

This past weekend also had more alcohol related crashes with 59.

For Venango, Crawford, Erie and Warren Counties — there were 42 crashes with seven injured people; five of those 42 crashes were alcohol related.

