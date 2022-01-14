Watch: Remnants of the “Blue Streak” roller coaster demolished

It’s official. The 17th oldest wooden roller coaster in the United States is now history.

Built in the 1930s, the Blue Streak stood 78 feet high at its summit and reached a top speed of 50 mph.

The property was purchased by Todd Joseph after Conneaut Lake Park filed for bankruptcy in March 2021. Since the purchase, Joseph has had several rides and buildings at the 129-year old park removed.

Last week, a controlled burn spread to the portions of the historic coaster.

The final section came down on Thursday.

