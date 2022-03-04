Erie residents have the opportunity to begin their spring planning as the RV & Travel Expo kicks off at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Briaunna Malone was live from the Bayfront Convention Center with more information on the expo and what those visiting can expect.

Staff from RV businesses are on site to help visitors find their perfect RV, whether they’re a first time buyer or looking to purchase a bigger RV to meet their travel needs.

Staff considers the process for purchasing an RV at the show just as quick and easy as purchasing one in their dealerships.

“We have our finance manager on staff here. We have you fill out a credit app. Approvals are not instant over the weekend because it’s an RV, but we’d be able to get a hold of you Monday, and tell you your payment, and that you’re in a new RV, and congratulations,” said Bonnie Bell, general manager, Ray Wakley’s Car Care and RV Center.

The RV & Travel Expo kicked off Friday and will continue throughout the weekend.