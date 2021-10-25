WATCH: Seneca High’s special project spells out ‘Drug-Free’

As part of Red Ribbon Week, Seneca High School showed they are “Drug Free” with an special event on their football field on Monday.

The project was to show a “Drug Free” message that involved the entire student body — 1,350 students and 100 teachers. The design came from Seneca student Riley Currier.

The Red Ribbon campaign takes place every year, from Oct. 23-31, to provide drug-free awareness, advocacy and resources to school-age youth.

The event was organized by the school’s Leadership class, under the guidance of teachers Steve O’Donnell and Kyle Forte.

You can see drone video of the school’s display from seniors Tyler Hedglin and Jack Pikievicz HERE.

