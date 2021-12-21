Watch: Ski season begins at Peek’n Peak

Despite a lack of snow on the ground, ski season in our region is upon us. And crews at local ski lodges, like Peek’n Peak, are ready for visitors to hit the slopes.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the control room with more on opening day.

There isn’t much snow outside, but at the Peak, the web cam shows some artificial snow on the ground just in time to kick of the winter season.

Tuesday at 9 a.m. the lift chairs at Peek’n Peak carried the first person to the top of the slopes for their “First Chair” ceremony, which marks the beginning of the winter season.

Since opening in the winter of 1964-65 as a ski resort, the Peak has since become a year-round attraction bringing people from around the region to enjoy everything the resort has to offer.

DECEMBER 21 – JANUARY 2 LIFT HOURS

December 21 – 23: 9AM – 9PM

December 24: 9AM – 4PM

December 25: 12PM – 10PM

December 26 – January 1: 8:30AM – 10PM

January 2: 8:30AM – 9PM

HOLIDAY DATES

December 25, 2021 – January 1, 2022

January 15-17, 2022

Visit pknpk.com for more information on winter activities at Peek’n Peak.