Watch: Snow continues to fall across the region Friday

It’s been a mild winter so far, but now the snow is starting to pile up.

Some viewers are seeing more snow than others. And one of those areas that always sees the snow pile up is Edinboro.

Briaunna Malone was live from Edinboro to tell us more.

Snow is still coming down in Edinboro, leaving residents having to shovel their sidewalks multiple times a day and take caution on the snowy roads.

Winter weather warnings surged through cities Thursday night in order to help residents prepare for storm. PennDOT took to the roads at midnight with 37 plow trucks.

A local resident in Edinboro says she found PennDOT’s efforts to be helpful.

“I thought they would be worse than what they were but they weren’t that bad. The guys are doing an excellent job, I think so anyways,” said Linda Whiteman, Edinboro resident.

Residents in Edinboro say they are prepared to take on the snow.