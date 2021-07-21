Watch: Storms cause more flooding in Titusville overnight

Another storm had the water rising again near Titusville Tuesday night.

Heavy rain pelted the area around 7 p.m. with a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for the Titusville area.

As you can see above, the waterway was overflowing, sending water over a bridge and down the street. Drivers could also be seen making their way through high water on several other streets.

The flooding this time was not nearly as severe as what Titusville went through over the weekend, but an unwanted reminder as the clean-up continues.

