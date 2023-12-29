The holidays got a big overshadowed as a dense fog crept into the northern Erie region after Christmas.
Watch these time-lapses in the players below to view the fog roll into neighboring areas:
by: Brett Balicki
Posted:
Updated:
The holidays got a big overshadowed as a dense fog crept into the northern Erie region after Christmas.
Watch these time-lapses in the players below to view the fog roll into neighboring areas:
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now