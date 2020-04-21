1  of  5
Breaking News
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County, bringing the total to 58 First COVID-19 related death reported in Warren County Department of Health: 34,528 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 1,564 deaths Erie Insurance announces $200 million in immediate relief for personal and commercial auto insurance customers Presque Isle State Park closed until further notice due to high lake levels and high winds
1  of  3
Live Now
NFL Draft Top 11-20 Picks LIVE NOW: Virus forces cancellation of iconic events like Oktoberfest LIVE: Erie County gives COVID-19 update

WATCH: Tony Spell addresses supporters after posting bail

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Pastor Tony Spell addressed his supporters in front of East Baton Rogue Parish Prison after posting bail on Tuesday.

Spell was arrested Tuesday morning after a warrant was issued stemming from an incident on Sunday that was caught on video. The video allegedly shows Spell rapidly backing up a church bus toward a protester who was standing on the side of the road in front of the Life Tabernacle Church.

Spell was previously issued six summons last month after he continued to hold church services at Life Tabernacle with hundreds of parishioners in attendance in defiance of Governor John Bel Edward’s “stay at home” order meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

A report from the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s office confirmed a parishioner at Life Tabernacle Church passed away from complications related to COVID-19 last week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar