Watch: Tour Erie’s new Amazon facility

Amazon has given us a tour of its Erie facility that opened this past summer.

On July 15, 2021, Amazon opened the Erie Delivery Station on West 23rd Street. Since then, the facility has delivered 1.2 million packages and created 340 full & part-time jobs locally.

The area manager says the facility creates jobs and gets packages to the people of Erie County faster than before.

“It gives Erie the opportunity to receive a package that they may not get because of our location. Typically everything comes from Pittsburgh, Buffalo, or Cleveland, right? Right now, Erie has its own delivery station, and we get those customers’ packages to areas that typically don’t receive mail orders,” said Will Friday, Area Manager, Erie Amazon Facility.

The delivery station will be sending out over 20,000 packages just today.

